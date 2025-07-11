Head-To-Head Comparison: TFI International (TFII) versus Its Competitors

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TFI International to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TFI International pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TFI International pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 1 5 10 2 2.72 TFI International Competitors 365 1336 1513 90 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TFI International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TFI International presently has a consensus price target of $116.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential downside of 5.21%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TFI International is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

TFI International has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFI International’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFI International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $8.40 billion $422.48 million 20.24 TFI International Competitors $6.82 billion $184.70 million 14.24

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. TFI International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 4.59% 16.69% 6.09% TFI International Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Summary

TFI International beats its rivals on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

