DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 14,606 Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Rogers Communication worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Rogers Communication by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Rogers Communication during the first quarter worth $79,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communication by 263.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communication by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Rogers Communication from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communication Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE RCI opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Rogers Communication had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

