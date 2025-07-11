Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,850 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortis were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 158,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Fortis stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Fortis has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

