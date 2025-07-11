Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of Voya Financial worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Voya Financial by 666.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.