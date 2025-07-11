Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 24 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WSO opened at $477.82 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.31 and a 1-year high of $571.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.