Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree by 114.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP grew its position in WisdomTree by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.8%

WisdomTree stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.14.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.90 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WT

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.