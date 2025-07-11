Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 463 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 62,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 31.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 129.23%.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.