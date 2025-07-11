Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 142 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,348 shares of company stock worth $2,977,683. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

