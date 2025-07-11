Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 2,677 Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exp World were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exp World by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exp World by 14.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Exp World during the first quarter valued at $51,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Exp World in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exp World by 26.3% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Exp World Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Exp World Announces Dividend

Exp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Exp World had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $954.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Exp World’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Exp World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Insider Transactions at Exp World

In other Exp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 537,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,288.50. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of Exp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $199,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,628,400 shares in the company, valued at $316,630,916. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,200. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Exp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

