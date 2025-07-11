10,051 Shares in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

NYSE CCL opened at $29.11 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

