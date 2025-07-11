DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.40 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,054 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 168.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

