Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Stag Industrial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

