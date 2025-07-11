Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 392.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orix Corp Ads Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE IX opened at $22.68 on Friday. Orix Corp Ads has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Orix Corp Ads Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

