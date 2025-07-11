Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys 281 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 639,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $202,142,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 19,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $355.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $656.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.