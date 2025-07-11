Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires New Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,421,979,000 after acquiring an additional 87,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total value of $3,951,002.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,035.84. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,545.80.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,541.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,451.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,372.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,546.54.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

