Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 819,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,985,000 after purchasing an additional 426,811 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $185.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.