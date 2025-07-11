Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 2,354.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 184.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,500. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

