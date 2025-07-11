Stonebrook Private Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $146.47 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.10.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

