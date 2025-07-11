Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

USXF stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.1291 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

