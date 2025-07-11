Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $219.14 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $202.96 and a 1 year high of $226.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.45.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

