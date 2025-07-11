Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,099 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,913 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,509,000 after buying an additional 1,355,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,474,000 after buying an additional 1,189,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 434,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 900,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 313,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SMFG shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.