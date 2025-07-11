Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after acquiring an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,653,000 after buying an additional 233,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after buying an additional 522,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $260.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.42.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

