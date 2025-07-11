Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Position Cut by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 128,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Veralto by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 105,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Veralto by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 346,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,370 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

