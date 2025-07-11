Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $2,959,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,982,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $186.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.