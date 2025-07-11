Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after buying an additional 749,913 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,731,000 after buying an additional 592,944 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 34,827.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 523,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,538,000 after acquiring an additional 433,918 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $288.70 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

