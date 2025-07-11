Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sun Country Airlines worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 642,902 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 24.3% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 128,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $498,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 7.4%

SNCY opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.96%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $36,193.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,141.78. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,372 shares of company stock valued at $110,365 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Country Airlines

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.