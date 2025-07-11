Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,783 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $8.58 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

