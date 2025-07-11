Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

NBIX stock opened at $134.92 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $2,649,707.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,947.57. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,975 shares of company stock valued at $7,112,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

