MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $237.00 at Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $240.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.44.

MKTX stock opened at $218.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $280,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

