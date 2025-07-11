Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,114,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,281,000 after buying an additional 1,149,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,162,000 after buying an additional 686,775 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $14,197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $14,077,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

