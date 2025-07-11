M&T Bank Corp Has $4.36 Million Holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in National Grid Transco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 197.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Trading Down 0.3%

National Grid Transco stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17. National Grid Transco, PLC has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63.

National Grid Transco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

National Grid Transco Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

