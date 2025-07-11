M&T Bank Corp Sells 669 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 650.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $174.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $176.99.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $948,320. This trade represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $4,481,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,728.75. The trade was a 54.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.