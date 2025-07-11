M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,542 Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Loews by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Loews by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

