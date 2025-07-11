Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Colin McCavana Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWDGet Free Report) insider Colin McCavana bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($32,894.74).

The firm has a market cap of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -125.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kumpupintil Lake potash project located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

