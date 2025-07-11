NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, D Boral Capital raised NeuroSense Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.66.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.47% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

