AAR (NYSE:AIR) vs. Heico (NYSE:HEI) Head to Head Review

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) and Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of AAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Heico shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of AAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Heico shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AAR and Heico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR -0.46% 10.86% 4.59% Heico 14.54% 15.88% 7.76%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR 0 0 5 0 3.00 Heico 0 5 8 0 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AAR and Heico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AAR currently has a consensus target price of $80.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Heico has a consensus target price of $292.36, suggesting a potential downside of 6.16%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AAR is more favorable than Heico.

Risk & Volatility

AAR has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heico has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AAR and Heico”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAR $2.32 billion 1.16 $46.30 million ($0.36) -207.03 Heico $3.86 billion 11.23 $514.11 million $4.28 72.79

Heico has higher revenue and earnings than AAR. AAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heico beats AAR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes. This segment also develops specific aircraft components and parts; and designs proprietary designated engineering representative repairs. The Integrated Solutions segment engages in the fleet management and operation of customer-owned aircraft; provision of supply chain logistics services, such as material planning, sourcing, logistics, information and program management, and parts and component repair and overhaul services; and flight hour component inventory and repair services. In addition, the segment provides integrated software solutions comprising Trax, a cloud-based electronic enterprise resource platform, as well as a suite of paperless mobility apps for automating MRO workflows. The Expeditionary Services segment designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets; and containers and shelters for military and humanitarian tactical deployment activities, including armories, supply and parts storage, refrigeration systems, tactical operation centers, briefing rooms, laundry and kitchen facilities, water treatment, and sleeping quarters, as well as engages in provision of engineering, design, and system integration services for specialized command and control systems. AAR Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. The company's Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio frequency (RF) interference shielding and suppression filters; power conversion and interface; interconnection devices; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; memory products and specialty semiconductors; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; RF and microwave products; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems and airborne antennas; nuclear radiation detectors; silicone products; power amplifiers; ceramic-to-metal feedthroughs and connectors; technical surveillance countermeasures equipment; RF receivers and sources; embedded computing solutions; test sockets and adapters; and radiation assurance services. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

