B. Riley Forecasts TeraWulf’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for TeraWulf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WULF. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

TeraWulf stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 3.11. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 94.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

