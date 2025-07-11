Q2 EPS Estimates for TSE:OR Cut by Raymond James Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OR. National Bankshares upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$36.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$21.55 and a twelve month high of C$37.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.92, for a total value of C$859,219.83. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total value of C$163,687.68. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

