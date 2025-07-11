Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vitalhub’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vitalhub in a report issued on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Freeman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VHI. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Vitalhub stock opened at C$12.53 on Friday. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$6.74 and a 52 week high of C$12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$677.78 million, a P/E ratio of 203.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,750.00. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.