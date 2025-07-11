Brokers Set Expectations for RNAC Q2 Earnings

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Fan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Cartesian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $351.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 104.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.