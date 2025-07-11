HudBay Minerals Q2 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins began coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Canada upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Veritas upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HudBay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. HudBay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,260,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,115,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after buying an additional 4,580,718 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,423,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after buying an additional 4,410,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after buying an additional 4,299,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after buying an additional 4,253,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

