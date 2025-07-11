Cormark Issues Optimistic Forecast for Equinox Gold Earnings

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $423.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 719.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 135,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Amundi increased its position in Equinox Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,885,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after buying an additional 474,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

