Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Up 12% – What’s Next?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 199,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 59,279,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Red Rock Resources Trading Up 20.0%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20.
About Red Rock Resources
Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.
