Snowflake (SNOW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

6/25/2025 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

6/24/2025 – Snowflake had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

6/24/2025 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2025 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2025 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

6/9/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2025 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/4/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $232.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $236.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Snowflake had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/22/2025 – Snowflake was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $203.00.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $183.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $196.00.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake was given a new $236.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $172.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

5/21/2025 – Snowflake was given a new $215.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2025 – Snowflake had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2025 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $214.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.69.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $13,331,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,023.44. The trade was a 90.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,194,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,950,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,572,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Snowflake by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,693,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

