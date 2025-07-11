Q2 EPS Estimate for Matador Resources Increased by Analyst

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $66.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.53 per share, with a total value of $41,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 93,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,765.40. This trade represents a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,245. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Matador Resources by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,108 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2,002.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,051,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,310,000 after acquiring an additional 956,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $35,715,000. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,894,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

