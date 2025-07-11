Hudbay Minerals Q2 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Veritas raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.23.

HBM stock opened at C$14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.77. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$8.49 and a one year high of C$15.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$38,080.50. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$396,204.00. Insiders have sold 34,074 shares of company stock worth $447,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

