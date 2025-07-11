Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY opened at $121.35 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.54. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

