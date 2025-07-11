Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,659 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,058,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $586,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,581 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,937,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,428,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,596,000 after buying an additional 741,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after buying an additional 262,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. Modine Manufacturing Company has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $146.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

