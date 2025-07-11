Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 113,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

BATS:HYDB opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.10.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

