Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

